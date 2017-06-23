Shantay, you stay! That must be what the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is saying to RuPaul right as they just announced that he will (finally) receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The iconic artist and drag queen is part of the Walk of Fame's Class of 2018, alongside talent like Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Simon Cowell, Taraji P. Hensen, Ryan Murphy, Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, and Minnie Mouse. Steve Irvin and Bernie Mac will also receive posthumous stars for their life achievements.

The PAPER Pride cover star was elated to hear the news, tweeting "Sweet Cheeses! My heart is beating so fast right now!" Ru and his fellow honorees were just a few selected from hundreds of nominations. "The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world," Vin Di Bona, chairman of the selection committee, said.

No locations or dates have been set for any of the star ceremonies as of yet, but you can bet that our beloved Ru will come through and werk at the ceremony. Condragulations!