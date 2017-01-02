Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Spent New Year's Eve Together
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian appear to have left the dust of their colossal December schism in 2016, with the on/off again couple ringing in 2017 together; they wanted us all to see!
Happy New Years woohoo ! Hope y'all have a great New Years and be safe ! Ciaooooo
A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:36pm PST
Baby Dream made an adorable cameo...
Family ❤
A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:56am PST
...and they solidified their new beginnings with the most LA thing you can do:
2 hour hike with @blacchyna !! SNAPCHAT name - 👻 robphuckedme
A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:05pm PST
Here's to 2017, you krazy kids.
Comments (
)