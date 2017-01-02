Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian appear to have left the dust of their colossal December schism in 2016, with the on/off again couple ringing in 2017 together; they wanted us all to see!

Happy New Years woohoo ! Hope y'all have a great New Years and be safe ! Ciaooooo

A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:36pm PST

Baby Dream made an adorable cameo...

Family ❤

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:56am PST

...and they solidified their new beginnings with the most LA thing you can do:

2 hour hike with @blacchyna !! SNAPCHAT name - 👻 robphuckedme

A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Here's to 2017, you krazy kids.