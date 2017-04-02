The snow has melted, the air is tinged with the smell of young blossoms, the sun has graced us again with her sweet rays, and Rob and Chyna are back on the snaps.













Our favorite on-again-off-again couple is reportedly back on again. The two were seen kissing and cuddling on Chyna's snapchat yesterday. Earlier this year Rob and Chyna canceled their engagement and agreed to co-parent their baby girl Dream Kardashian, but it seems they're back together for real. Chyna was quoted in Cosmo South Africa last month saying the two are "fighting for each other."













The snaps were set to Kendrick's "Humble," making the love-in very on trend at the moment.

Header photo via Snapchat