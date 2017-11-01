If this isn't a midweek blessing from the damn gods I don't know what is: N.E.R.D is back with their first release in seven years, Rihanna is rapping and we have a new banger on our hands.

We've been waiting for bated breath for new N.E.R.D ever since Pharrell told the BBC in 2015 that the band has new music on the horizon, then said earlier this year that their project was "feeling really good, really special." Of course, this is the most definitive rapping feature we've ever seen from Rihanna and if there was any doubt our bad gal can spit, "Lemon" is here to dispel all.

Watch Ri shine below.