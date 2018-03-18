Since it first dropped at the end of last year, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line has been praised for its inclusivity, both in its wide range of shades and in the casting of a diverse range of models. Where other brands target a narrow demographic representing one very specific definition of beauty, anyone can enjoy Rih's products (even A-list actors on the red carpet!). A new ad for Fenty's Mattemoiselle lipstick line by comedian Kwaylon Rogers shows that Fenty really is for all of us. While the line of matte lip colors launched in December, given that there are 14 wildly different shades (including pastel purple, blues and greens in addition to classic reds, pinks, purples and neutrals), there's plenty to explore and love.

