Anyone who's following the @QueerEye Twitter account knows what we're talking about.

Since the Netflix Original series rose to popularity, its official Twitter has gained an 83.7K+ following. Aside from tweeting out GIFs, short video clips, and outtakes from the show, the account has been teasing amazing merch that we need in our lives. Everything from welcome mats and candles to tissue boxes and mascara.





Who wants some HOT TEA? ☕😜 pic.twitter.com/TiE6YPTmyx

— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 24, 2018









Feelin' so BLESSED that we have the Fab 5 in our lives 🙏🙌 🌈 pic.twitter.com/tJ5159TjEC

— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 17, 2018

Do not disturb 😭 pic.twitter.com/MR3TgeeOto

— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 10, 2018

Please remove your shoes before entering 😘 pic.twitter.com/7pdMEDuljd

— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 10, 2018

*May not be applicable for major tears shed through episode 4 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0RnqZsEpOP

— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) February 24, 2018

If you're binging Queer Eye this weekend, we've got a box of tissues for you. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Kf7VPEe5Zk

— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) February 17, 2018

There isn't any information out there that tells us where we can get these lovely things in our clutches, but we're dreaming. For now, we'll just have to deal with being teased. Who gave them permission?

Images via Twitter

