For anyone that has dreams of Broadway musical smash hit Chicago's plot vaguely happening IRL, you're in luck: like Roxy Hart 'hot convict'/'hot felon'/'prison bae' Jeremy Meeks just became a bonafide star.
In his New York Fashion week debut, viral sensation Meeks opened Philipp Plein's show at the New York Public Library last night and predictably looked like a freaking dream.
Meeks, who was sentenced for a felony weapons conviction, became highly sought after by modelling agencies around the world after his mugshot was released in 2014. He eventually signed to White Cross Management.
The married model – who has since almost racked up one million followers on Instagram – can now be spotted hanging with fashion's elite, even cradling former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld.