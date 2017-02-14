For anyone that has dreams of Broadway musical smash hit Chicago's plot vaguely happening IRL, you're in luck: like Roxy Hart 'hot convict'/'hot felon'/'prison bae' Jeremy Meeks just became a bonafide star.



In his New York Fashion week debut, viral sensation Meeks opened Philipp Plein's show at the New York Public Library last night and predictably looked like a freaking dream.

Meeks, who was sentenced for a felony weapons conviction, became highly sought after by modelling agencies around the world after his mugshot was released in 2014. He eventually signed to White Cross Management.

The married model – who has since almost racked up one million followers on Instagram – can now be spotted hanging with fashion's elite, even cradling former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld.

SHIRTS ARE OVERRATED: Remember Jeremy Meeks, the "hot felon" whose mugshot went viral? Well, #PhilippPlein put him on the runway #NYFW pic.twitter.com/5QsRF6owTs

