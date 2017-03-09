



"If I have to hear another fucking depressing Xiu Xiu song I will hang myself," says Xiu Xiu member Angela Seo. Their latest, "Wondering," off the recently released new album FORGET, bucks the "depressing" tag with an upbeat, even downright poppy vibe. Though fellow bandmate (and founder) Jamie Stewart is quick to note that it's not as positive as all that. "Well...to boogie is not always a sign of optimism," adds Stewart. "It came from appreciating Joe Meek and his bizarro teen melodrama master works of proto pop."

The video for "Wondering" at least nods to a cheerier vision, with Stewart, Seo and some pastel-gowned women as muses jumping on beds and playing with stuffed unicorns, candy cigarettes, and baby powder--a copious amount of baby powder. "I'm depressed. So I just wanted something pretty and pastel and cute and feminine to look at," Seo, who directed the video, says of its inspiration. Stewart calls out Toilet Paper Magazine and the late Chinese photographer Ren Hang, as well.





FORGET is out now, and Xiu Xiu will be on tour this spring (dates below).



March 16: Los Angeles, CA – Union

March 17: Escondido, CA – A Ship in The Woods

March 19: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

March. 21: Seattle, WA – Kremwork

March 22: Portland, OR – Holocene

March 23 - 26: Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival

March 30: Detroit, MI – El Club

March 31: Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle

April 1: Jacksonville, FL – The Sleeping Giant Film Festival

April 6: Brooklyn, NY – Villain

April 7: Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle

April 8: Harrisburg, PA – Cathedral Room at Der Maennerchor

April 9: Baltimore, MD – The Wind-Up Space

April 11: Jersey City, NJ – Monty Hall

April 12: New Haven, CT – Bar

April 13: Providence, RI – Colombus Theatre

April 14: Portsmouth, NH – 3SArtspace

April 15: Boston, MA – The Hardcore Stadium (Cambridge Elks Lodge)