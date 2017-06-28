Singer songwriter Lissie is back with the new visuals for her song "Boyfriend," her first new music since her Live At Union Chapel and My Wild West releases last year. "Boyfriend" is about the relatable desire to find a "coming from the heart man" rather than just any old casual lover. The visuals for the sultry yet ethereal song show Lissie getting closer and closer to the natural settings around her, eventually being engulfed by wildflowers at her own kitchen sink.

Check out the video below (and find tour dates for the singer here):

