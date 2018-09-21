Miuccia Prada Revives 'Rosemary's Baby'

Club Prada Miuccia Prada ventured to a '60s resort club in her spring 2019 show held in the Fondazione Prada's Deposito wing. The collection's trapeze tops and cocktail dresses, Bermuda shorts, and plush sweaters styled over collared white shirts evoke the decade's ladylike sensibilities. Padded headbands, dainty bows, and sleek double-breasted coats add a touch more polish to the lineup.

Youthquake Energy Tie dye fabrics and handbags, crystals embroidered into floral motifs, rock studs, and oversized disc sequin bring swinging '60s dynamism to mix, while plunging necklines, cutouts, and sheer dresses make for sexy accents in the otherwise prim collection.

"Rosemary's Baby" Redux Models in choppy bangs courtesy of Guido Palau and flushed lips by Pat McGrath recall Mia Farrow's mod hair and beauty look in Rosemary's Baby. Although Rosemary Woodhouse's eyebrows weren't bleached like the Prada cast's, something tells us she would have tired it.

Buzz Buzz Sunglasses with semi-transparent frames were fit with large, tear-drop lenses that mimic insect eyes.

Walking On Air Bluchers and Mary Jane pumps were finished with bubble soles that resemble the puffy, cloud-like Rem Koolhaas designed seats guests occupied during the show.

Nylon collaboration pieces from "Prada Invites."

Prada Invites In January, Prada enlisted architects and designers including Jacques Herzog & Pierre de Meuron, Rem Koolhaus, and Konstantin Grcic to reimagine the brand's signature nylon fabric for its fall men's collection. This season, the nylon-focused collaboration project (dubbed "Prada Invites") returns with a trio of female architects. Cini Boeri created a messenger bag with adjustable parts, Liz Diller made a garment bag that turns into a raincoat, while Kazuyo Sejima turned larger travel bags and neck pillows into handheld accessories.

