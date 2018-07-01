On Friday, Pornhub announced through a press release that it has launched a "Closed Captioning" category "which features an entire library of content geared toward deaf and hard of hearing users." The site says this first wave will include 1,000 top-viewed videos from all their other collections (e.g. straight, popular with women, bi, transexual, etc.).

"Here at Pornhub, it's important that we continue to service all of our users' needs and make content accessible to every individual," said Pornhub Vice President, Corey Price. Referring to their hearing-impaired users, he continued, "We encourage them to check out our newest category and provide feedback, which is especially important as we seek to continue to offer content with the differently-abled user in mind."

Aside from Closed Captioning, the website also launched a Descriptive Video category back in June 2016, which is basically the audio-book version of porn. This was geared towards the visually impaired users that the site's division, Pornhub Cares, wanted to address.









They also had other initiatives including the addition of "enlarged text, customized color contrasts, and keyboard shortcuts," as well as a panda conservation campaign, a sex ed video course for the elderly, and (of course) an annual scholarship. Pornhub truly does, indeed, care.

Image via Getty

