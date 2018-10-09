There is yet another update in the endless series of twists and turns that is the Pete Davidson-Ariana Grande romance. After an eventful Saturday Night Live episode where he called out Kanye West's love of our Cheeto-colored overlord, Davidson updated one of his tattoos dedicated to the pint-size pop star. Back in June, he got a tattoo of Grande's trademark Dangerous Woman-era bunny ears.

But eagle-eyed fans discovered that Davidson has updated the ink: it's now a large heart next to the letter "a," presumably for Ariana. Page Six reports that the redesign was done to match a heart tattoo that Grande has somewhere. Ah, young love!

This is just one of many tattoos that the couple have dedicated to their relationship. Davidson has an image of their pet pig, Piggy Smalls, on his torso, and they have matching cloud emoji tattoos on their left middle fingers. Both also have tattoos reading "Reborn" and "H2GKMO," which stands for their favorite phrase, "Honest to God knock me out." Grande also Davidson's father's firefighter badge number (he passed away in the September 11th attacks) tattooed on her left ankle. And she recently got a tattoo in honor of her favorite film, Hayao Miyazaki's anime classic Spirited Away.

What's next? We're hoping for a "Side to Side" reference.

Photo via Getty