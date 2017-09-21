When London-based Designer Patrick Church recently visited New York City, we put him in touch with one of our favorite over-the-top stylists, one David Motta. The duo linked up with photographer Eric T. White to paint, pose and have some saucy fun with model and nightlife notable Kyle Farmery, all in Church's collection.



Photographer: Eric White

Art Direction & Styling: David Motta

Talent: Kyle Farmery and Patrick Church

In splash photo Patrick and Kyle both wear Patrick Church.