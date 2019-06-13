Pat McGrath to Launch Foundation 25 Years in the Making

Twenty five years in the making, beauty entrepreneur and celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath is releasing her Sublime Perfection Foundation. The foundation will be part of the brand's three-step "Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection the System," and will feature 36 different shades.



"This nourishing formulation is crafted with Vita-Serum Complex designed to help fight the formation of wrinkles by preserving the hydrolipidic film barrier of the skin and boost hydration by activating the natural production of hyaluronic acid and ceramides," the brand explained in a press release. "Diamond Core Powder Technology improves skin texture by optically smoothing and blurring the appearance of fine lines and imperfections. An illuminating soft-focus pigment blended into the formula converts and scatters light, emulating the effect of a healthy young complexion."

At a press event earlier this week to introduce the new line, McGrath explained that the customizable foundation was supposed to be applied the old school way: with finger tips, for the "ultimate barely-there look." Alternatively, you could also use a wet sponge to get her "legendary backstage skin."



I also had the chance to try the product at the event. While I found the foundation alone to even my skintone along with offering sufficient natural coverage, McGrath has also included a primer, and a setting powder (in five different shades) for a finished look.



Infused with hyaluronic acid, the primer acts as a first step in smoothening, hydrating and renewing the skin. The powder, on the other hand is crafted to correspond the foundation's diverse shades and claims to "blur fine lines and imperfections."

All products are paraben-free and oil-free. While the foundation will retail for $68, the primer is priced at $60, and the setting powder at $55.



The Sublime Perfection line drops July 26 and will be available for purchase at PatMcGrath.com, Sephora.com, select Sephora stores, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges.com and select Selfridges stores.