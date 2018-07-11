Backstage with Palomo Spain at the Museum of Natural Sciences

Now in his seventh season, Alejandro Gómez Palomo has become a menswear mainstay, consistently bringing feminine whimsy to his praised Palomo Spain collections. For spring 2019, Palomo unveiled his latest work at the Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid, and reinterpreted the "cabinet of curiosities" found in aristocratic European homes from the Renaissance through the 19th century. The result is a more mature, sophisticated version of Palomo's developing vision, and saw elaborate textures, shapes and silhouettes join forces in a way that looked of distant worlds. Below, PAPER went backstage with Palomo models wearing spring 2019 inside the Madrid Museum.

Photography: Kito Muñoz