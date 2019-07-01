Paco Rabanne's New Collab Bridges Fashion and Photography

Since joining Paco Rabanne in 2014, Creative Director Julien Dossena has been enriching their futuristic DNA with some incredible imagery. As the fashion house responsible for iconic chainmail moments including Jane Fonda's reflective looks in the 1968 cult classic, Barbarella, the perennial pieces channeling space-age glamour have a fresh, new look under his guidance. Now, Rabanne has teamed up with fine art photographer David de Beyter to create still life images of their pre-fall 2019 collection.

Take, for example, Rabanne's iconic silver chainmail bag, released in 1969; the reflective accessory stuns against the natural, winter landscapes of France's Brittany and Jura regions. Staple pieces like Rabanne's gold sparkle dress and lurex printed top are shown against a mineral palette. From an assemblage dress suspended in a cloud of fog to an embellished military jacket on a moss-covered rocky terrain, the stark photos blend the natural with the artificial seamlessly.

De Beyter was "interested in the volumes and how to play with space" for images that would "create a dialogue with the surroundings," he says.

Dossena was similarly inspired by the project saying, "We wanted to confront two different fields, fashion and photography, in an environment that could link them together," adding, "The interaction and duality of both fields become quite interesting thanks to a play of light, the fabrics, the disruptive landscapes, and the idea of garments treated as objects."

The images are part of an exhibition opening today in Paris, combining the artist's works and commemorating the lasting legacy of Paco Rabanne. For more information, visit www.pacorabanne.com.