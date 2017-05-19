In what could not be a greater example of "do it for the gram", this 12 year-old-looking 41 year-old Japanese billionaire spent more on a Basquiat original than has ever been spent on a painting by the famous artist, ever. He then proceeded to take pictures of himself staring at it lovingly from multiple angles, because if it's not on gram, did it even happen?

Have a flick through, everything is amazing.

Yusaku Maezawa reportedly purchased the Basquiat over the phone (baller move!!) making it the sixth most-expensive piece of art ever sold. This piece will join his other Basquiat, as well as his works by Pablo Picasso and Richard Prince.

If this isn't true Instagram aspiration, what is?

