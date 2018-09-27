Virgil Abloh Held an Off-White Track Meet

Track Meet Virgil Abloh had a running track and an overgrown "field" installed in Paris's Garage Amelot for Off-White's spring 2019 show. A scoreboard with model's names and countries of origin updated show goers on who was headed down the runway next.

Star Athletes Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, with their stride in sync, opened the show together. Models including Kaia Gerber, Karlie Kloss, and Bianca Balti were joined by eight female athletes including U.K. nationals Dina Asher Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Caterine Ibargüen from Colombia, and Las Vegas-native Vashti Cunningham.

Just Do It Abloh — a longtime Nike collaborator who recently partnered with the brand on a capsule for Serena Williams — reinterpreted its logo tube socks as a tank tops and compression tights. Elsewhere, the designer stitched sneaker vamps to heeled sandals and mixed bodysuits with crisp tailoring.

Looks That Bite Snakeskin prints on leather skirts, turtlenecks, sheer trousers, puffer jackets, and more were saturated with a bright neon yellow hue. The acidic color offset Abloh's opening looks, which were rendered in white materials including eyelet cotton, lace, and silk georgette.

Belle Of The Ball Sweeping sweetheart neckline cupcake gowns — the white one, ruffled with a neon chartreuse ombre effect, the closing black look made of tulle with half snake print bust — sat in contrast to the collection's sporty tone.

Lead Image via Getty / Photography: Sonny Vandevelde