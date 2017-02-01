If you've been trying in vain to find the perfect chartreuse shearling jacket for your toddler, you're in luck – the Kardashian-Wests are launching a khildren's khlothing line! Yeezy for kids! Yay I guess!

Kim shared the news over Snapchat last night, with a video of Ms. North West modeling a sequined skater dress from the kollection. "Northie picked out the colors and the fabric," explains Kim as North stands around, being the cutest. Lime green is a difficult color for most babies to pull off, but North West clearly has a vision.

Watch the videos below...

















Splash image via Instagram