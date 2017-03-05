#NoDAPL Protesters March Through NYC to Trump Tower
Protesters gathered in New York City yesterday to march against Trump's executive order commanding Army Corps engineers to resume construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
They met at the New York Public Library and took their protest all the way to the entrance of Trump Tower.
On March 10, the Native Nations March will take place in Washington, D.C. Protestors will be camped out on the White House grounds all weekend to protest the Pipeline.
Comments (
)