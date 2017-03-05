Protesters gathered in New York City yesterday to march against Trump's executive order commanding Army Corps engineers to resume construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

They met at the New York Public Library and took their protest all the way to the entrance of Trump Tower.





Marching now, taking the streets even after arguing with the cops #March4StandingRock #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/FGcmITim1n

— Shay Horse (@HuntedHorse) March 4, 2017





The #NoDAPL protest in NYC begins its march into the streets — "Street by street, block by block, we stand with Standing Rock!" pic.twitter.com/lQrwrkolXS

— Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) March 4, 2017





On March 10, the Native Nations March will take place in Washington, D.C. Protestors will be camped out on the White House grounds all weekend to protest the Pipeline.

Header photo via Twitter/Stefan Simanowitz‏