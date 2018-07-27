You may have heard sex sells, but it can't even hold a candle to the combination of DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo. "I'm The Only One" of summer 2017 was a smash hit sensation, and now the quartet are gunning to have the song of this year's hottest season.

DJ Khaled "directs" his talented cohort in the video for "No Brainer," the song about living large because, why do otherwise? Luxury is a no brainer. Highlights include Justin Bieber's Brooklyn skater-aesthetic, Quavo abstractly painting a model with acrylics and Chance's reference to applauding genitalia. The best cameo, however, comes in the form of Asahd Khaled, who has grown significantly since he was PAPER's Break the Internet star (although Fashion Nova certainly makes a case for your attention).

Check out the video, below: