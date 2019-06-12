'80s sneaker freaks, this is the drop for you. After hinting at a collab with the hit Netflix show on social media yesterday, Nike has officially announced its first ever Stranger Things collection. Right on time for season three, which streams from July 4.

Stranger Things is known for its absolute attention to detail when it comes to vintage styling and wardrobes, and retro sneakers are a big part of that. It's honestly weird that a Nike tie-in hasn't happened sooner! The Hawkins-inspired styles reference classic low and high top basketball staples: Cortez, Tailwind, Blazer. Perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons, cycling around the suburbs with your friends, and fighting off scary monsters.

Swap out your nostalgic '00s chunky dad shoes for some OG basketball kicks! And pair them with some matching high school gym wear from the same collection.

Nike x Stranger Things will be available June 26. A sneak peak, below.