It looks like Nicki Minaj is reigniting the feud between her and Miley Cyrus.

Earlier today, Minaj hopped on her Queen Radio show on Beats 1 to shoot the shit. However, things soon took a shady turn after Minaj was asked about Cyrus' previous comments about preferring to listen to Cardi B.

"Perdue Chickens can never talk shit about queens," Minaj said. "She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL's dick in the studio." According to XXL, Minaj then added, "Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you bitches wanna be Nicki."

Minaj's latest comments come almost four years after her well-publicized feud with Cyrus — a moment immortalized by their 2015 MTV VMAs exchange and Minaj's "Miley, what's good?" statement.

For a little refresher, in the run-up to the 2015 VMAs — which was hosted by Cyrus — Taylor Swift and Minaj got into it via Twitter after the latter asked where her Video of the Year nomination for the record-breaking "Anaconda" was. "If I was a different 'kind' of artist, Anaconda would be nominated for best choreo and vid of the year as well." Minaj also tweeted "If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for video of the year."



Taylor Swift, whose video "Bad Blood" is nominated for Video of the Year, took the latter personally and responded none-too-kindly.



Read their exchanges below, which also features an ill-advised cameo from On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

A tiff kicked off by Cyrus' New York Times comments about Minaj being "unkind" and not handling her issue with



Nicki Minaj over the institutional racism of the VMAs/everything was thiiiis close to being successfully resolved -- Swift apologized, and Nicki accepted the apology. Sadly, VMAs host Miley Cyrus -- as great as she is -- has tried to insert herself into the conversation, claiming in an interview with The New York Times that Minaj was "unkind" and not approaching Taylor Swift in the right way. Many people decried it as an attempt to tell a black woman how she should deal with institutional racism, and contributes to the music industry's history of whitewashing (or, in this case, 'whitesplaining'). But it's also not even close to the best beef leading up to and/or resulting from the VMAs.



