Nicki Minaj's Remix of Lil Uzi's "The Way Life Goes" Is Finally Here
"The Way Life Goes" is one of the standout tracks off Lil Uzi Vert's Luv Is Rage 2, inspiring plenty of memes and emo social media posts among fans. Nicki Minaj was also a fan, hyping the song on Instagram back in August and urging Uzi to let her remix it.
The collaboration was apparently delayed by outside forces - namely, DJ Drama, the head of Uzi's label:
Delays be damned, the song - which uses the hook from Oh Wonder's "Landslide" and is about moving on from a break up - obviously resonated with Minaj, who knows a thing or two about bitter exes.
Listen to the track below:
