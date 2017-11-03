"The Way Life Goes" is one of the standout tracks off Lil Uzi Vert's Luv Is Rage 2, inspiring plenty of memes and emo social media posts among fans. Nicki Minaj was also a fan, hyping the song on Instagram back in August and urging Uzi to let her remix it.

The collaboration was apparently delayed by outside forces - namely, DJ Drama, the head of Uzi's label:

Been done!!! but apparently someone somewhere wants to hold back on putting it out right now. It's not me & it's not Uzi tho. Tea anyone? https://t.co/aquzp0YiiX

— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 20, 2017

🤣 I love my boo Uzi. I'm fightin Cannon & Drama when I see them tho 🙄. They gotta catch this fade😌 https://t.co/5lHfE8MCWO

— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 21, 2017

Delays be damned, the song - which uses the hook from Oh Wonder's "Landslide" and is about moving on from a break up - obviously resonated with Minaj, who knows a thing or two about bitter exes.

I know you're sad & tired, you've got nothing left 2 give. You'll find another life 2 live! I know that you'll get over it! #TheWayLifeGoes

— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) November 3, 2017

Listen to the track below:



