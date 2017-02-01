Nicki Minaj And Drake Are Apparently Friends Again
Mark Wednesday, February 1st as a day of true miracles. Because it appears that "totally platonic, not romantic at all," duo Nicki Minaj and Drake have squashed their Meek Mill-induced feud and have reconciled.
Earlier today Minaj posted a photo of her and Drake's reunion on Instagram. No caption necessary.
In January Nicki Minaj confirmed her separation with Meek Mill via a tweet. As of December, it has been rumored that Drake is currently seeing Jennifer Lopez, but honestly who knows what's happening there.
Glad to see you crazy kids could work it out.
