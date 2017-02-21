Breitbart senor editor and alt-right hero Milo Yiannopoulos has lost a $250,000 book deal with Simon & Schuster after his he made comments that appeared to endorsing pedophilia.

In a recently surfaced video, Yiannopoulos advocated for relationships between "younger boys and older men."

"I'm grateful for Father Michael, I wouldn't give nearly as good head if it wasn't for him," Yiannopoulos jokingly responded to a commentator in the video, who declared Milo's comments "sound like priest molestation."

Not only was the journalist's autobiography Dangerous dropped as a result, but his upcoming speaking engagement with the American Conservative Union was canceled citing the "offensive video … condoning paedophilia".

Milo released a statement last night to clarify his words, identifying himself as "a child abuse victim" and writing that he lost his virginity at 13. It was unclear if both of these sexual experiences were mutually exclusive, but Yiannopoulos did indicate in the video that he considered himself a consenting adult at 13. Only hours later he wrote "They canceled my book" to the outrage of fans, many of whom are encouraging Yiannopoulos to self-publish.



