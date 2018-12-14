We're officially halfway through December, people! And stress levels are running high. It's hard to maintain a festive spirit when you're hungover from your office end-of-year party, still have to buy 85 percent of your gifts, and have a million other tasks to complete before heading home for the holidays. Wait, just me?

Happily, four of PAPER's favorite artists chose to release Christmas songs today, just in time to soundtrack your cosy weekend of watching holiday movies and shopping for loved ones. We've got classic covers from Miley Cyrus and Allie X, plus two new faves from MNEK and Slayyyter, to get you back into the seasonal mood.

Put on your loudest sweater, treat yourself to an extra cookie, and listen to some Santa-friendly bops, below.

Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Sean Ono Lennon, "Merry Christmas (War Is Over)"

John Lennon's classic gets a Miley makeover, courtesy of Mark Ronson, with whom she also collaborated for her latest single "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart." Featuring a cute appearance from Lennon's son Sean, this track will probably make its way into Cyrus and Ronson's Saturday Night Live set on the weekend.

MNEK "I Stopped Believing in Santa"

The term "instant classic" is obviously overused, but it also kind of applies here? MNEK's sweet, sad new single is a very worthy addition to the best holiday music genre: songs about how Christmas actually kind of sucks, especially when you're single.Think of it as a thematic sequel to Wham!'s bittersweet "Last Christmas." Which, speaking of...

Allie X, "Last Christmas"

Allie X is all about revamping the sounds of the 80s and 90s, so "Last Christmas" suits her perfectly. She strays just far enough from the original to make things fun, while staying loyal to the spirit of George Michael's heartfelt (and heartbreaking) chorus.

Slayyyter, "All I Want for Xxxmas"

Okay, quick heads up, this is not Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas." And it isn't safe gather-your-family-around-the-tree listening. "All I Want for Xxxmas," as you might guess from the title, is more naughty than nice, and that's exactly how we like it.