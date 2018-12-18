Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus have a cute pop star friendship that goes back several years. Cyrus enlisted Grande to perform in a unicorn onesie during her 2015 backyard sessions, and was there for Grande during her emotional One Love Manchester concert. More recently Grande (somewhat controversially) helped promote Cyrus' new Christmas single with Mark Ronson by cheekily referencing Kanye West's Twitter feud with Drake.

Now Cyrus has paid her friend back with a sweet cover of Sweetener single "No Tears Left To Cry," on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge yesterday.

Mark Ronson and Cyrus did "No Tears Left To Cry" unplugged, complete with acoustic guitar, a string section, and Cyrus' signature country twang. It's a fun and slightly more upbeat take on a sad song, made all the more enjoyable for the fact the duo obviously enjoy performing together.

Ronson and Cyrus also collaborated for recent singles "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" (also featured in their BBC set) and "Happy Christmas (War Is Over)." The former track will appear on Ronson's upcoming album, which will also feature the likes of Lykke Li and King Princess.

Watch Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus cover Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left To Cry," below.