The Becoming book tour is about more than fashion, obviously, but please pause and contemplate these over-the-knee boots Michelle Obama wore last night anyway. They're gold, they're holographic, and they're Balenciaga.

Obama was being interviewed on-stage at Brooklyn's Barclays Center by Sarah Jessica Parker, so statement footwear was definitely in order. The former first lady paired her $4,000 boots (still available for purchase!) with a saffron-colored silk shirt dress from Demna Gvasalia's Spring 2019 collection, creating an unexpected yet certifiably flawless look. SJP was also attired in dazzling metallics.

It's definitely not the sort of outfit Michelle Obama would have worn in the White House, but maybe it's the sort of outfit she wanted to wear at the White House. Bravo to her stylist, Meredith Koop. It goes without saying that Melania would never.

Enjoy more gratuitous images of the booties, below.