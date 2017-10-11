Your daddy and mine, Mr Mark Ruffalo, reached peak henley-adorned, "Surfing is my hobby and my therapy," middle-aged man yesterday when he attended the premiere of Hollywood blockbuster Thor and proceeded to give thousands of his Instagram follows a non-screener-screener, from his pocket.

The Hollywood Reporter knew good content when they saw it and reporter that roughly 2,500 people tuned in to Mark's pocket. Mark eventually picked up at his phone, looked at the camera and promptly ended his live blogging. Thor: Ragnarok, however, had been clearly audible."

But I mean who is this iconic am I right?

Not a soul, Mark takes the cake.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via Getty