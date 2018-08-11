Pride Icon Mark Kanemura Performs with Carly Rae Jepsen at Outside Lands Festival

It's Carly Rae Jepsen iconic performance season! After the pop singer lived up to her full meme potential and fulfilled her Tumblr sword prophecy last weekend at Lollapalooza, Queen Carly slays again with an unforgettable "Cut to the Feeling" performance at the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco. On Friday, Jepsen first teased the crowd saying she had a "surprise" for them, and out came pride icon and Lady Gaga's former dancer Mark Kanemura. And you best believe he snatched his rainbow wigs, spilled some glitter, and made magic happen IRL.

20gayteen is truly something else pic.twitter.com/SL9bM2IKuL — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) August 11, 2018 The performance was a recreation of the pro dancer's viral pride month video, which he posted in celebration of the ocassion on June 1st to Twitter. The original video, which he captioned, "me walking into pride season...HAPPY PRIDE EVERYONE!!! #CutToTheFeelingFriday #pride #loveislove @carlyraejepsen" has now become a certified #mood with over 74.6 thousand likes. It also launched Kanemura's #CuttotheFeelingFridays.

me walking into pride season... 🏳️‍🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🏳️‍🌈 HAPPY PRIDE EVERYONE!!! #CutToTheFeelingFriday #pride #loveislove @carlyraejepsen pic.twitter.com/VxVtAV0Lug — Mark Kanemura (@mKiK808) June 1, 2018 Clearly, Carly Rae Jepsen took notice of the post. After all, she was tagged. And because of this, a masterpiece of a performance was born. Kanemura took to Twitter on Saturday to thank the singer with an emotional emoji-filled post, saying, "Woke up this morning and realized this wasn't a dream.. WOW. thank you @carlyraejepsen"