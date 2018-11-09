Ariana Grande has reached the inevitable "get drunk while listening to a live mariachi band" stage of her break up with Pete Davidson. According to the singer's twitter and Instagram stories, her friends rolled up to her house last night with a five-piece mariachi band, which proceeded to play her latest hit "Thank U, Next" among other more traditional serenades.

The mastermind of the whole thing appears to have been Victoria Monét, who co-wrote "Thank U, Next" with Grande and Tayla Parx. (The trio performed the song on Ellen in tribute to groundbreaking divorce revenge film The First Wives Club.) Also present was Grande's friend Doug Middlebrook.

"Thank U, Next" continues to go extremely viral — the Victoria's Secret angels were even spotted lip syncing to it at last night's annual fashion show. Although some of them didn't seem to know the lyrics that well.