Fashion icon Marc Jacobs opted out of a more traditional proposal last night, when he took his longtime partner, Charly Defrancesco, to a local Chipotle and employed a flash mob to pop the big question.

Jacobs (in a jacket that might have also fit three other people in it) and the Chipotle workers danced along to the group's choreography to Prince's "Kiss," and has the song ended Jacobs got down on one knee.

Oh, and it was also Defrancesco's birthday.

This wedding will be one for the ages, I can't wait for a full Kim and Kris Humphries-level extravaganza.

Image via Getty

