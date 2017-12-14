At First Blush with Marc Jacobs Beauty
Inspired by the young women he grew up and went clubbing with in 1980s England, legendary makeup artist Dick Page shows the beauty of a carefree swipe of blush, bold tint of lipstick and eyes that aren't afraid to suggest you've been up dancing all night.
Photography: Dick Page & James Gibbs
Makeup: Dick Page
Hair: Serge Normant
Styling: Tasmin Meyer Ersahin
(Featured Photo) Tops: Marc Jacobs, Beauty: Marc Jacobs Dew Drops coconut gel highlighter & Glow Stick in Spotlight
