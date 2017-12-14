Inspired by the young women he grew up and went clubbing with in 1980s England, legendary makeup artist Dick Page shows the beauty of a carefree swipe of blush, bold tint of lipstick and eyes that aren't afraid to suggest you've been up dancing all night.

Photography: Dick Page & James Gibbs

Makeup: Dick Page

Hair: Serge Normant

Styling: Tasmin Meyer Ersahin

(Featured Photo) Tops: Marc Jacobs, Beauty: Marc Jacobs Dew Drops coconut gel highlighter & Glow Stick in Spotlight