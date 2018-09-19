How to Get 15% Off Your Favorite MAC Products

MAC is a beauty brand that garners quite the following. Perhaps it was the first company you ever bought mascara from as a teenager. Or maybe it was that first bright red lipstick that hooked you. You went to the MAC beauty counter before anywhere else when you wanted to find that perfect-toned concealer and date night lip gloss. But, while the company carries with it a whiff of nostalgia, the thing is: the products are actually great. So you stick with them. The only problem is, they don't exactly come cheap — and rarely go on sale.

Thanks to Macy's, though, the entire beauty line is 15% off for the next few days. So it's time to start clicking. From now until September 24, you can shop the entire array of MAC products on the retailer's website and use the code VIP to see the dollars just disappear from your total. And if you happen to live near a brick-and-mortar Macy's as well, head over to the MAC counter for the same wallet-friendly deals.

From a simple refresher on that red lip to a full-blown 15-tone eyeshadow palette, now is the time to re-stock that beauty drawer, all with the help of Macy's and MAC.

Photo via Getty