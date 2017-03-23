Are you ready for summer? Are you missing the sweet sounds of a former One Direction heartthrob in your earbuds? Well, have awe got a tune for you. "Still Got Time" is the latest from former PAPER cover star Zayn Malik and PARTNEXTDOOR, a bouncy, upbeat jam from Malik's upcoming second album. It's just ready to flood out of dance floors and cars with the windows rolled down. Zayn is here, crooning that we don't need to be desperately searching for the love of our lives because, that's right, we've "still got time." Listen to it below and get ready to dance.



