It seems like slowly but surely, animated aughties musical sensation Gorillaz are making their way back into the zeitgeist, releasing a a slew of new (non-music) content in the build-up to the release of a brand new album. Today, they've treated us to a mixtape from their bassist Noodle, who compiled an epic mix of badass female artists for your listening pleasure. The mix includes tracks from Empress Of, Grimes, Abra, Laurie Anderson, Kali Uchis, and Fatima Al Qadiri, as well as interview clips from avant-garde synth pioneer Delia Derbyshire and deaf virtuouso percussionist, Evelyn Glennie.

In the Soundcloud description, Noodle describes the mix as a tribute to the women that inspire her work, saying:

In search of new sounds and new inspiration, I found these kick-ass women who in their own individual ways are true pioneers in the writing, production and creation of MUSIC. They have inspired me, and I hope they inspire you too.

Enjoy!