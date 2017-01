Solange went on the Song Exploder podcast today to discuss the most beloved track off of her 2016 tour-de-force A Seat at The Table, "Cranes In The Sky." Listen to her dissect all of the lyrical and musical elements of her graceful, spiritual song about existential weight and transcendence, which took seven years, 70 states, a Miami construction boom and a Toys R Us toy to complete.

