M.I.A. dropped a brand new track featuring Jamaican dancehall artist Dexta Daps on the website for her OHMNI clothing line this morning, called "Load Dem." The wavy new song is being released just in time for London's iconic Notting Hill Carnival this weekend, an annual celebration of British West Indian culture filled with parades, amazing food and bone-rattling soundsystems, which M.I.A. shouted out on her Instagram. This is her third video release of the year, following up "Finally" and "Goals" off her 2016 album AIM, but her first honest-to-goodness new track of 2017. The first words to come out of her mouth on "Load Dem," are "you're gonna enjoy the shit out of this vibe," and you know what? She's right.

Watch the video for "Load Dem" below...



Splash image via Instagram