Weezy F Baby is back. At 5 PM today, Lil Wayne announced that his highly anticipated, potentially final album, The Carter V, will be released on his birthday, September 27th — just two days before Kanye West's surprise project Yandhi. The record has been plagued by leaks and delays since it was first announced in 2012, so fans are anxious to hear the record, if a little skeptical.

There's little available information about The Carter V, though there is a helpful countdown on Lil Wayne's website. In the video posted to his social media accounts, the rapper was apologetic about delays, and assured fans that the record will be available on the 27th.

"I heard there was a misunderstanding about the release date of the C 5," he said. "I heard y'all got mixed up and thought it was gonna get release like last week or something. Well, I would like for you to know that since y'all stuck with me and hung in there anyway for like the past four or five years through all of this, but on my birthday, I actually have something special. I will be releasing Tha Carter V on my birthday." We're ready for Thursday.

Photo via Getty