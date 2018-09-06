Christian Juul Nielsen, the L.A.-based designer who cut his teeth at Christian Lacroix, Nina Ricci, and Dior, launched LAND of distraction, alongside CEO Danita Short this past February. The brand's inaugural collection was an ode to motorcycle culture and 1970s dressing — think flared trousers, fluid slip dresses, and sharp suiting with a pastoral tinge. For the label's spring 2019 collection, Neilsen looked to Laurel Canyon, the counterculture hub in the late '60s and early '70s that eventually became home to rock stars including Jim Morrison, Carole King, and John Mayall.

Snake skin laminated cotton-twill separates and silk tops with bow collars nod to slick rock-and-roll style, while utility trench coats and oversized denim jackets capture the quintessentially carefree Southern California spirit. T-shirts, slouchy sweaters, and easy wrap dresses in dusty colors bring counter the dusty collection's structured jackets and slim trousers.

See LAND of distraction's full spring 2019 collection, below.