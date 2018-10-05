Lana Del Rey Sings Us a New Lullaby About Disappearing

The singer tagged Jack Antonoff in the clip (who produced previous singles, the nostalgic "Mariners Apartment Complex" and the sprawling "Venice Bitch"), leading us to believe that what we're hearing is yet another taste of what's to come from her next album, the iconically named Normal Fucking Rockwell. Plus, the title of this track, a weepy piano ballad, is "How To Disappear." "The waves came in over my head / whatcha been up to lately?" she sings to an unavailable dude who drinks beer. Again: subtle. Pretty sure Lana Del Rey, who also just so happens to be our current North Star, invented subtlety.