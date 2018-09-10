Sunday night, NYC dance party promoter and New York Times-dubbed "nightlife sorceress," Ladyfag celebrated her birthday with a "Battle Hymn" extravaganza at the Flash Factory.

House icons Eli Escobar and Todd Terry performed, and of course there was bondage, sequins, leather and lewks galore. The virgo queen herself rocked unibrow and sideburn extensions, and as always, delivered a soiree of debaucherous delight. Ladyfag is a legendary and intrepid designer of queer-as-hell spaces — and last night's rager follows up the successful launch of her queer music festival, LadyLand this past June.