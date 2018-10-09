In A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga's Ally (no last name) makes her Saturday Night Live debut with a bop called "Why Did You Do That?" She wails, "Why do you look so good in those jeans? Why'd you come around me with an ass like that?"

The ass in question likely belongs to Bradley Cooper's Jackson Maine, who has a better body than any man who spends 90% of the time bathing in gin could ever hope for. But you know who else looks so good in jeans? Lady Gaga!



An instant-classic ASIB scene features Ally and Jackson performing the film's signature song, "Shallow," to an enormous crowd. Ally wasn't expecting to perform; she wears a knotted t-shirt with a pair of cute pinstriped jeans. And said jeans are the trademark style of Miaou, the adorable clothing line beloved by influencers everywhere. Miaou's jeans, which come in a variety of patterns, feature adjustable belts with hardware (Lady Gaga wore the Tommy Pinstripe style).

Miaou designer Alexia Elkaim had gifted Lady Gaga with the jeans, and Gaga's stylist had told Elkaim that she would be wearing them in her upcoming film. But she had no idea that they would be featured in such a pivotal scene. "I was thrilled," she wrote in an email. "I immediately started crying. It's completely overwhelming. It's such a monumental moment for our brand."

"I'm a big fan of Lady Gaga," Elkaim continued. "She is brave and earnest. I was very moved by her performance and the movie as whole."

And like us, "Shallow" is stuck in her head. "I think it's stuck in everyone's head right now."

Photo via Warner Brothers