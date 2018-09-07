Kylie Jenner's beauty empire is growing, as the lip kit maven took to Instagram on Thursday night to announce her latest drop: an eyeshadow palette that features 28 rainbow shades in varying finishes of shimmer, satin, and matte alike. The palette, which will hit virtual shelves on Friday at 3pm PST, is the first time the company has ever offered single shadows in such a manner, as most other releases have been toned selections in a single palette.

In her announcement, Kylie noted that not only are these some of her own personal favorite shades, but they've also all been pulled "from previously sold-out and limited edition collections, as well as must-haves from existing palettes." Kylie does know how to hook us, doesn't she? And, with everything from subtle metallic sheens to bright blue and purple jewel tones, there's not only something for everyone's beauty vibe, but also endless room for every makeup-lover to play around with every facet of their own playful personality.

With each single shadow standing alone, Kylie Cosmetics will also be offering a large empty palette that you can fill with each one of the tones, if you so choose to shop them all. And, with Fashion Month upon us, it's the perfect time to be able to try out all those head-turning runway beauty looks that are about to blow up your Instagram feed.

Photo via Instagram

