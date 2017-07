Kylie Jenner, Queen of the Teens and leader of the Underboob Movement, shared some sexy shots from her new photoshoot by Mark Rosenthal for German and Mexican GQ.

While Kylie does look great, the concept of the shoot seemed to be "terrycloth bikini" and not much else. For some reason she is also standing next to some firewood. Enjoy!

GQ @gqmexico @gq_germany @mrmikerosenthal

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT





GQ @gqmexico @gq_germany @mrmikerosenthal

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT





GQ @gqmexico @gq_germany @mrmikerosenthal

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT





[h/t Cosmo]