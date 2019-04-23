Kylie Jenner Is Coming For Your Eyebrows

After shaping your lips to perfection, beauty empress Kylie Jenner is now coming for your eyebrows. In a promotional video dropped on Instagram, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics is seen testing some of the products along with sharing the news.
Related | Kylie Jenner: Get Rich or Die Following
The kit will be a full-blown eyebrow collection featuring Brow Pencils, Brow Pomade, Brow Powder Duo, Brow Gel, Brow Highlighter, and a Brow Brush.
As with most Kylie products, there's a definite technique to getting it right. Jenner takes care of it by describing the exact purpose behind every product.
The Brow Pencil, for instance, is an "ultra fine tip for precise detailing + spoolie for brushing and blending." The Brow Pomade is designed to be smudge-proof and buildable "to define and fill effortlessly," while the Brow Highlighter are "2 formulas - matte & shimmer. sculpt with creamy matte highlight and add soft glow to arches with shimmer highlight."
All products are due to drop in a week as Jenner's highly anticipated fragrance for KKW Beauty faces production delays.
With a billion dollar beauty empire and the youngest "self made billionaire" title, Jenner doesn't seem to slow down and is determined keep expanding her offerings. The 21-year-old has already sparked rumors of a potential skincare line.
The Kybrow Collection drops April 29. No word on the prices yet, but the products are expected to go live on KylieCosmetics.com.
Photo via Instagram