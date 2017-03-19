The second episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13 airs tonight and E! has been teasing it for weeks as The One Where Kim Talks About the Paris Robbery. So far Kim has stayed quiet about being held at gunpoint in Paris last year during Paris Fashion Week. Her Instagram post from today explains why:

"Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me. However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted," Kim wrote in a caption under a family photo. "I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me. I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home with my babies & husband.

"To my friends, family, and loved ones I can't thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most. To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work. *This was our last family photo taken in Paris"







In a teaser trailer for the episode, released earlier this week, Kim recounts what she was doing and what was going through her head directly before and during the robbery. She tells Khloe and Kourtney about how scared she felt.





Tonight we'll be finding out more about what happened in Paris. Stay tuned.

Header photo via Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com