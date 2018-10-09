If eyes are the window to the soul, then sunglasses are the drapes we adorn them with. An accessory with attitude, the right pair of shades can help make an outfit really stand out from the rest or even help you seamlessly blend into the crowd if you are escaping the paparazzi.

Designer Karen Walker has become renowned for her bold yet classic eyewear design worn by everyone from Lady Gaga to Millie Bobby Brown, and now she is back with a fresh new men's collection. Entitled Visage, this collection is all about, as the name suggests, the face and the French. Described as what "Robert Mapplethorpe would have worn if he'd ever got his skinny white ass out of Manhattan to take in the sun on the French Riviera."

Visage combines the refinement and glam of Cannes in the 1950s with a fun injection of mod stylings of the 1960s. Introducing two new styles to her Monumental line of mens eyewear with the Klee and Ali, Walker manages to create a timeless design that retains its youthful sense of play and personality. In a similar blend of throwback classicism and new age attitudes, the campaign for Visage is an homage to Hollywood glam that blurs the lines of gender in a way that feels very au courant.

Take a look at Monumental by Karen Walker: Visage below and shop the full collection now:

Photo Courtesy of Karen Walker

Photo Courtesy of Karen Walker