Whether you think Kanye West's declaration of support for President Trump on Twitter was a troll, an album marketing ploy, or genuine affinity for the man who brought you mass deportation and perpetuated racism, the current administration doesn't care. In fact, they're using it to sell MAGA hats (which Kanye posted himself wearing).

As a refresher: Kanye underlined his adoration for Trump on Twitter , then posted a photo of himself wearing a MAGA hat, then uploaded another picture of just the hat alone with the caption "my MAGA hat is signed," and then a video emerged of him freestyling in the cap. It didn't take long for the Trump administration to jump on any celebrity support and use West's endorsement to sell hats.

The Trump 2020 team sent the following text to its donor list: "DON'T BE SILENCED," it begins in bold. "The American people do not want to be told what to think or who to support. Group think is a mandate in today's society, and when a free thinker like Kanye West speaks truth, they attack him. We support Kanye speaking his mind, even if sometimes we do not agree on the issues." With a link to purchase the MAGA hat, it concludes, "Do not let them silence you. Get your red MAGA hat today."

